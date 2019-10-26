Officers expect a quiet night at Freakfest

The weekend before Halloween in Madison means it is time for the annual Freakfest event on State Street.

The event began Saturday at about 7:00 p.m. After that, anyone who entered State Street was required to purchase a ticket.

Hundreds of officers were on hand for the event, including officers from the Madison Police Department, University of Wisconsin Police Department and Dane County Sheriff’s Deputies.

In the last several years, police say arrests and citations have plummeted at Freakfest. There are usually a handful of arrests annually, which police say is not much different from a normal Saturday night in downtown Madison.

Officials with the Madison Police Department tell NBC15 News officers were on scene mainly to make sure everyone stays safe and has a good time.

Last year, there was a shooting shorty after Freakfest ended in a nearby parking garage. In response to that, more officers covered the parking ramps near the event.

“We see it as a really good event for the downtown in terms of businesses and bars. Lots of people out having a good time,” says Officer Joel DeSpain, Madison Police Department. “You’ll see a lot of families and children. And so I think it is really a good community event.

Weapons were not allowed inside of Freakfest, even if they related to a costume. Bags and backpacks were not allowed either.

