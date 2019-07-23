Officers in Brodhead searching for teen who ran from police

Officers in Brodhead are searching for a teen from Janesville who ran from police.

According to the Brodhead Police Department, on Monday just before 8 p.m., officers were called to the Stop-N-Go on 1st Center Avenue for a report of two cars possibly involved in drug activity. Police found that one of the cars in question had been stolen from the City of Beloit.

After an investigation, officers attempted to take 17-year-old Juwaun Antwaun Carter from Janesville into custody, but Carter ran away from police. Officers lost sight of him, and he has still not been located after a search.

Carter is wanted police in connection with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle without consent, resisting and obstructing.

If you've seen Carter, or have any information in regard to this incident is asked to call the Brodhead Police Department at (608) 897-2112 or Green County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-7463.

