Officers injured, battery suspect defecates in MPD vehicle

Two Madison Police Department officers were injured while dealing with an intoxicated man Friday morning.

Officers were initially dispatched to Stage House Trail near Milwaukee Street for a disturbance at 10:12 a.m., according to the Madison Police Department.

A homeowner told police she had contracted 29-year-old Charles Z. Knuteson of Whitewater for maintenance work, but decided against retaining his services when the man arrived and appeared to have been drinking, according to the police department.

The homeowner called 911 after seeing Knuteson batter two people who had come with him to assist in the Stage House Trail work.

Knuteson next struggled with officers, causing the injuries.

On the way to jail, he yelled and swore at an officer, threatening harm. He also said he wanted the officer to have "something to clean up," according to the police department.

The officer said Knuteson pulled down his pants, defecated and urinated inside the squad vehicle. The officer reported that Knuteson also kicked "violently" at the squad's door, causing damage.

He next picked up fecal matter and spread it on a rear camera, a door, and the squad's window bars.

The officer, after dropping Knuteson at the jail, needed to don a mask he uses to protect himself from COVID-19 in order to get the vehicle clean.

Knuteson was arrested for battery, causing soft tissue injury by resisting and criminal damage to property. He was also cited for depositing human waste products, according to the Madison Police Department.