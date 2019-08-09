Officers searching for hit-and-run driver who left a child injured in Beaver Dam

Officers in Beaver Dam are searching for a driver behind a hit-and-run that injured a child.

According to the Beaver Dam Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of South Spring and East Davis Streets for a report of a child being hit by a car. When they got there, they found that the child had already been taken to the Beaver Dam Community Hospital by his mother.

A witness said after the child was hit, the car briefly stopped, but then drove off without seeing if the child was okay.

That car is described as a mid 90's to 2000's silver sedan, possibly a Buick, with black spray paint near the bottom of the vehicle. A witness also said a man was driving, and he was the only one in the car.

The Beaver Dam Police Department tells us they were initially given a possible license plate number, but it did not match the description of the car.

The name and condition of the child are being withheld as the investigation continues. If you have any information, you should contact the Beaver Dam Police Department at (920) 887-4614.