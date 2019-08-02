Officers seize $17,500 in cocaine after traffic stop

The Dane County Narcotics Task Force seized $17,500 worth of cocaine Tuesday after arresting a suspected drug dealer.

36-year-old Damian J. Whalum of Middleton, was arrested following a high-risk traffic stop around 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of S. Stoughton Rd. and Buckeye Rd. Whalum refused to unlock car doors during the traffic stop, and police had to breach windows to take him into custody.

Later, Task Force members searched Whalum's Lisa Lane apartment in Middleton. In total, law enforcement members seized 110.3 grams of powder cocaine and 64.7 grams of cocaine base. Cell phones, drug packaging and digital scales were also taken as evidence.

Whalum was arrested for possession with intent to deliver cocaine powder, possession with intent to deliver cocaine base.