Officers use car horns to drive roaming black bear out of Monroe, Wis.

A mid-sized black bear was spotted walking on the grounds of the Monroe Fairgrounds Thursday until police officers used their car horns to "direct" the bear out of the city limits.

Monroe Police Chief Fred Kelly described in an email to NBC15 News that the 200-300 pound bear was seen on the northern edge of Monroe around 5:15 a.m. Thursday, near the Fairgrounds. Police suspect the bear is male, but are not entirely sure.

Monroe officers discussed what to do with the bear with the Conservation Warden, and they recommended directing the bear with car horns to get the bear out of town.

Chief Kelly says that is exactly what officers did, and the bear was last seen heading north out of Monroe.

A similar bear was also spotted in northeastern Lafayette County earlier this week.