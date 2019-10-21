Officials: Sunday night house fire could have been intentional

Madison officials said they are investigating a fire on the city's north side that they believe could have been set intentionally.

The Madison Fire Department said flames were reported just after 10 p.m. Sunday in a house on the 400 block of Starling Lane.

Officials said three people in the home were able to safely escape. The fire was knocked down by 10:27 p.m., and no other homes were impacted.

Fire officials said a person of interest has been identified. The fire appears to have been an isolated incident, and there is not danger to the public, investigators said.

Madison police are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

The American Red Cross responded to provide assistance to those displaced by the fire.