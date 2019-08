Janesville police said crews are working to repair a gas line at Wuthering Hills Drive and Ruger Avenue that was struck by a bulldozer.

It took crews about 45 minutes to turn off the gas. Homes between Highway 14 and Wuthering Hills Drive do not have service.

Construction crews have been working in that area for several weeks, redoing Ruger Avenue.

No injuries have been reported, but officials said it will take several hours to repair the gas line.