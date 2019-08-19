Madison officials respond to 6 reports of burglaries, stolen vehicles over the weekend

Dane County deputies and Madison police are investigating multiple reports of stolen vehicles and burglaries over the weekend.

The six different incidents, reported by the Dane County Sheriff's Office and Madison Police Department, occurred on Friday, Saturday and Monday on Madison's north, west and southwest sides, and in surrounding communities.

On Friday, Madison police said a couple on Woodward Drive reported that a burglar got into their home and stole their cars. They thought a garage door with a faulty mechanism could be to blame. Police said cash and a purse were stolen from the house, along with two sets of car keys and a Honda CRV and Subaru Legacy.

Then on Saturday morning, Dane County deputies said homeowners on Borchers Beach Road realized their 2017 BMW was gone on around 10 a.m. The suspects entered the garage sometime overnight through an unlocked garage door. The key fob had been left inside the vehicle.

Also on Saturday, a man who lives on Northport Drive called police after someone got into his home through a side door on the garage and stole his car. The burglar took his wallet and car key from the home, and drove off in the victim's Honda CRV. Officers recovered the vehicle on Northridge Terrace. The victim's wallet was not found. Police said someone used his credit card to purchase about $300 worth of merchandise.

Early Monday morning, shortly before 2 a.m., Madison police said at least one person entered a home on Burnt Sienna Drive through an open garage door. The burglars took electronics, wallets, car keys and other items. They also stole two cars from the driveway.

Then at 2:18 a.m. Monday, homeowners on Saracen Way reported their 2015 Lexus ES stolen from their driveway. The Dane County Sheriff's Office said a second vehicle had been left unlocked in the driveway, allowing the suspects to use the garage door opener to access the garage. The suspects then entered the home and took both sets of car keys.

At 5:38 a.m. Monday, a homeowner on North Kollath Road discovered his 2017 Kia Sportage missing. Deputies said the suspects entered through an unlocked garage door. They stole the car, a purse, wallet and various electronics.

Officials said they are investigating these incidents and remind residents to not only lock vehicles at all times of day, but also to secure entrances to homes and garages.