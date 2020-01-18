Officials outline security zone for Democratic convention

Officials say much of the west side of downtown Milwaukee and some areas east of the Milwaukee River will be inside a security zone during next summer's Democratic National Convention.

The Journal Sentinel reports that officials want every resident and business in the zone to have access to their property. The main inconvenience for residents will be travel times.

It's still not known which part of downtown will be behind barriers or fences. Officials say they have outlined a broad security footprint and the small, more restricted area should be announced later.