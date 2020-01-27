Officials say leaking inflatable dam in Iowa is fixed

Officials say the leaking inflatable dam on the Cedar River in downtown Waterloo has been fixed.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that contractors found a slit in the half-inch-thick rubber and repaired it.

Associate city engineer Wayne Castle said the final cost of the project will be significantly below the original $388,350 contract approved in November. He figures it will be just under $220,000.

The city has inflated the bladder dam since 2009, raising the Cedar River level by about 4 feet to enhance boating. It's usually inflated in June and deflated in October.

