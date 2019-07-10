Officials search for Huber inmate who did not return to jail

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is searching for a Huber inmate who did not return to the jail from a pre-approved appointment on Tuesday.

Officials said Nicolle Semrau is serving a one-year sentence with Huber and child care privileges at the Dodge County Jail for resisting/obstructing an officer and operating a motor vehicle while revoked.

Her last known address is on North Main Street in Reeseville, and she has been known to travel in a white 2010 Nissan Altima.

The sheriff's office is asking the public for help in locating Semrau. Officials said if you have information on her whereabouts, do not make contact with her. Instead, please call the Dodge County Sheriff's Office at 920-3856-3726 or a local law enforcement agency.