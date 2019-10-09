Ohio K-9 finds missing toddler within 10 minutes

‘Man’s best friend’ saved the day for an Ohio family and now his ‘bosses’ are singing his praises.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page about a missing child case that ended in success thanks to their K-9 unit.

The sheriff’s office says they were called to 15045 Sidney Plattsville Road at 12:47 p.m. Tuesday to search for a missing 3-year-old.

They say Deputy Frank Bleigh and K-9 Bandit began the search at the front of the house and within 10 minutes, Bandit found the toddler.

“This is exactly why we have dog units, watching this track you could tell very well that Bandit had the scent of the child and was well on his way to finding him,” the sheriff’s office said in the post.

They thanked their deputy and Bandit for a job well done, calling the K-9′s tracking ‘amazing’ to ‘watch unfold.’

Good boy, Bandit!