Ohio State standout Chase Young out this weekend, could be longer

Ohio State defensive end Chase Young will not play this weekend against Maryland, according the university.

The Heisman trophy candidate is being held out by the school for a potential NCAA violation, although it's unclear what that violation may be.

According to ESPN, Young won't play in Saturday's game "due to a possible NCAA issue from 2018 that the Department of Athletics is looking into," the school said in a release.

Young ran all over the Wisconsin Badgers in their game two weeks ago. His performance catapulted him near the top of the Heisman discussion. Against the Badgers, Young recorded six total tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks and two forced fumbles.

The Buckeyes are currently the top ranked team in the country. Young is also regarded as the possible #1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

