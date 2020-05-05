Ohio doctor with severe case of COVID-19 released from hospital

A Wilmington, Ohio doctor who fell gravely ill with COVID-19 was released from the hospital Tuesday, according to his wife.

Jeffrey Manser, MD, was admitted to Bethesda North Hospital in early April. His family believed he was on the road to recovery after initially being on a ventilator, but complications from the virus led to several setbacks.

In late April doctors gave Manser convalescent plasma hoping to help him battle the disease.

Manser’s wife, Tina Gabbard, MD, described the experience as “frightening” and full of sleepless nights.

At last on Monday, Gabbard took to Facebook to say she had learned Manser would be released:

“I just learned late this morning that Jeff is being released to come home tomorrow. He will continue at home on oxygen and blood thinners in quarantine for 2 additional weeks. After that we (would) love to celebrate somehow with everyone if he is able. If he is able to take a ride then maybe we could meet up in our cars at the office again to give Glory to God for bringing him safely home. Love to all who prayed and supported us during this past month. Victory!!!”

Manser is well known in Wilmington. He and Gabbard have practiced in the area for decades.

When word about Manser’s condition got out, the community rallied behind them online. The hashtag #ManserStrong started trending, a vigil was held and folks organized a ‘lights on’ event.

Soon social media feeds were flooded with pictures of porch lights, candles or outdoor luminaries showing support and offering well wishes for the doctor.