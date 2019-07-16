Ohio girl searching for her missing military 'daddy doll'

The search is on for a missing and very special doll that helps a little girl stay connected to her military dad.

Jessica Osborne said her 3-year-old, Mattie, lost the doll on Friday while they were at LaRosa’s and Dairy Queen on Columbus Avenue in Lebanon.

She said the doll could also be found on route from 48 to Bunnell Hill to Five Points.

Osborne said the “daddy doll” is a military stuffed doll with her husbands picture inside.

Right now, her husband in Virginia for training with the Kentucky National Guard, and before he goes, she said her two oldest daughters always get their doll.

“I had gotten it out Friday morning just to kind of give them that prep talk, ‘dad’s not going to be around for a while, but he’s coming back,’ kind of thing," Osborne said.

That same day, it went missing.

“She wanted it, we couldn’t find it. I tore the car apart, the house apart, the diaper bag apart it was no where to be found," Osborne said.

She said her husband will be back in August.

“I’ve noticed that it helps ease their mind when they can at least pick up the doll, hug it and see a picture of their father inside. It brings a little more comfort to them and bed time is just a little bit easier," Osborne said.

Her Facebook post about Mattie’s lost doll has been shared more than 1,000 times.

“She is devastated. We use it often when he trains and she isn’t able to see or speak to him. Please...if you see this doll...I would be grateful for its return,” her post reads.

She said if she has to she’ll get a replacement, but she’s really hoping to find the original.

If you find the doll, you’re asked to contact Osborne on Facebook.