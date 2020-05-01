Ohio governor's ASL interpreter get her own bobblehead

Ohio's favorite deaf interpreter is getting a bobblehead. According to the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, Marla Berkowitz, who use American Sign Language to interpret during Gov. Mike DeWine's daily press briefings, is getting the unique honor.

For every Berkowitz bobblehead sold, $5 will be donated to Columbus Colony Elderly Care, a nursing care and rehabilitation facility owned by the Ohio School for the Deaf Alumni Association.The funds will be used to purchase special masks with clear visibility surrounding the lips for deaf, deafblind, deafdisabled, and hard of hearing patients who rely on healthcare workers to wear masks but unfortunately cannot see the faces of these healthcare workers to communicate effectively.

The bobbleheads of Berkowitz bobbleheads are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store. They are $25 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order and will ship in July.

The bobblehead of Berkowitz joins the bobbleheads of DeWine and Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, which were released last week. Sales of bobbleheads featuring Governor DeWine, Dr. Amy Acton, Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx have raised over $185,000 for the Protect The Heroes fund in support of the 100 Million Mask Challenge.