Ohio medical board considering if being a Bengals or Browns fan qualifies for medical marijuana use

Being a professional football fan in Ohio is stressful.

That’s why a petition was submitted to the State Medical Board requesting that being a fan of the Cleveland Browns or Cincinnati Bengals be considered as a qualifying condition for medical marijuana prescriptions.

Being a Browns or Bengals fan was one of 28 “conditions” submitted to the State Medical Board during the 2019 petition window:

Anxiety Anxiety Anxiety, Depression Anxiety, Depression, Bipolar Disorder Anxiety, Depression, Bipolar Disorder, Arthritis Asperger’s Disorder Autism Spectrum Disorder Autism Spectrum Disorder Autism Spectrum Disorder Bengals/Browns Fans Cachexia/Wasting Syndrome Chronic Back Chronic Hip Depression Diabetes, Hypoglycemia, Hyperglycemia, Concussions Epstein-Barr Gastroesophageal reflux disease Generalized Anxiety Disorder Generalized Anxiety Disorder HIV/AIDS, Parkinson’s Insomnia Lupus Opioid Use Disorder Opioid Use Disorder Panic Attack and Anxiety PTSD, Depression, Anxiety Severe Social Anxiety Stage 4 Breast Lung Lymph Nodes Cancer Traumatic Brain Injury, Chronic Pain

(Potential qualifying conditions that would treat the same condition are combined into one review)

The State Medical Board’s Medical Marijuana Committee must now decide which of the 28 petitions should be considered as qualifying conditions for medical marijuana use. A committee meeting is scheduled for Feb. 12.

According to State Medical Board Director of Communications Tessie Pollock, the committee will examine subject matter reviews conducted by physicians and medical marijuana experts before recommending the petitions to the full State Medical Board for a final vote, which is anticipated to take place in the summer.

Petitions are filed online through the State Medical Board’s website with information that includes any relevant medical or scientific evidence and proof if the recommendation is sufficient enough to treat a specific disease or health condition.

