Olbrich Botanical Gardens to reopen outdoor gardens this week

Olbrich Botanical Gardens' outdoor areas are set to reopen to the public starting on June 17.

The Madison-based gardens said in a social media post that hours will be limited to 12 - 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Monday will only be open to members, according to the garden.

The number of visitors at one time will be limited in order to enforce social distancing.

Meanwhile, other areas of the gardens will remained closed, including the Bolz Conservatory, Growing Gifts Shop, Schumacher Library and the Frautschi Family Learning Center.

The gardens adds that the Blooming Butterflies and the Home Garden Tour events are canceled this year, due to COVID-19.

Olbrich Botanical Gardens says it is developing new programs people can attend while still social distancing. They are also working on providing concerts in the outdoor gardens.