Old UW Credit Union billboard takes on new meaning for social change

A powerful message stands near the eastbound Rimrock Road exit of the Beltline in Madison.

The meaning of a COVID-19 message changed after someone spray painted 'George Floyd' under the tagline.

A UW Credit Union billboard that sent a message of hope and togetherness during the COVID-19 pandemic, now stands in solidarity for social change.

"That billboard was posted in March with the message 'even when we're apart, we stand together," Anne Norman

Norman said when Adams Outdoor Advertising went to switch out the sign, they saw someone spray painted 'George Floyd' underneath the tagline.

"They were captivated by it and snapped a photo,” Norman said. “I was stunned for a number of reasons, but mainly because someone had taken the care to find a message that bridged together a COVID-19 pandemic and a racism pandemic."

That’s when employees decided to relocate the billboard on top of the Adams Outdoor Advertising building in Madison, near the Beltline's eastbound Rimrock Road exit, so more people could see it.

"Putting up that billboard shows that we are taking a stance and we are standing in solidarity with the black community," UW Credit Union Collection Specialist LeDaisha Washington said.

Adams Outdoor expects the billboard to remain on the building until at least mid-July.