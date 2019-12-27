Omro man, 87, missing since Christmas

Police say they are in process of getting a Silver Alert issued for an Omro man who was last seen on Christmas Day.

Stanley R. Sperger, 87, is believed to be driving a 2003 Black Toyota Tundra with Wisconsin License Plate NJ8981.

Stanley was last seen in the City of Omro on Christmas Day, at about 1:30 p.m.

He takes multiple medications, but they were left at his home.

Officials say Stanley is in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease/dementia. He is diabetic.

Stanley has no cell phone.

If you see Stanley, call 911.