Omro man, 87, missing since Christmas

OMRO, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they are in process of getting a Silver Alert issued for an Omro man who was last seen on Christmas Day.
Stanley R. Sperger, 87, is believed to be driving a 2003 Black Toyota Tundra with Wisconsin License Plate NJ8981.
Stanley was last seen in the City of Omro on Christmas Day, at about 1:30 p.m.
He takes multiple medications, but they were left at his home.
Officials say Stanley is in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease/dementia. He is diabetic.
Stanley has no cell phone.
If you see Stanley, call 911.