On World Elder Abuse Day, AG Kaul points out reports have nearly tripled since 2001

In recognition of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day today, Attorney General Josh Kaul urged Wisconsinites to be alert to the increase in elder abuse across the state.

According to the Wisconsin Bureau of Aging and Disability resources, reports of elder abuse in the state have increased by nearly 171 percent between 2001 and 2018.

Kaul emphasized the available resources to protect Wisconsin’s older adults from mistreatment and directing those in need to Wisconsin’s new Elder Abuse Hotline.

“It is important for Wisconsinites to be aware of the signs of, and to report elder abuse and exploitation,” Kaul said. “The Wisconsin Department of Justice is committed to preventing the victimization of seniors.”

The World Health Organization defines elder abuse as “a single, or repeated act, or lack of appropriate action, occurring within any relationship where there is an expectation of trust which causes harm or distress to an older person. The abuse can be verbal, physical, emotional, sexual or financial in nature. It can also be intentional or unintentional neglect.

For more information on Elder Abuse or to seek help, see the following resources.

Wisconsin Elder Abuse Website and Hotline: https://reportelderabusewi.org/ or 1-833-586-0107

Programs and Services for Older Adults: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/aging/index.htm

Wisconsin Elder Adults-at-Risk Help Lines: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/aps/ear-agencies.htm

Local Aging and Disability Resource Centers: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/adrc/index.htm

Wisconsin Senior Guide: https://datcp.wi.gov/Documents/SeniorGuide170.pdf

