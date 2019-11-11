Plowing roads with a 22 year Madison Streets Division employee

After 22 years plowing roads with Madison Streets Division, Leroy Grieshammer says he's seen it all. But one thing he can't remember having seen before is this much early season snow.

"It's pretty out this time of the year, I love it," he said. "It came a little quick, though."

Grieshammer drives his 16 hour shift on Madison's west side, salting, and then plowing the roads, then repeatedly plowing those same streets to ensure all snow and slush have been removed.

“Here in the next couple weeks, well just be putting down sand," he said. "Salt only works 15 degrees and above unless you have really goods sunshine and good traffic. So these next couple weeks we’ll probably be putting down a lot of sand.”

A self proclaimed environmentalist, Grieshammer says he loves his job because he feels he can make a difference. In the fall, he collects leaves, which he hopes will help prevent them from ending up in the lakes. In summer, he runs a street sweeper, clearing away leftover salt from the winter.

"I like helping people out, I think I'm doing some justice out here, clearing the streets, making them safe, " he said.

While he's out on the streets, Grieshammer says he's seen increased cell phone use in drivers, which adds to obstacles for plows.

"One of the biggest things is being off your phones, leaving plenty of stopping distance, " he said. "You see the yellow lights up ahead, slow down, move over.'

He also said plows drive around 20 miles per hour to evenly distribute salt on the roads, and recommends people take it slow, and be patient.