One Madison traffic stop leads to 2 OWI arrests

Two people were arrested during the same traffic stop Thursday morning on allegations they both drove the same vehicle while under the influence.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers were alerted to a 41-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were passed out in the vehicle around 6:20 a.m. The man, who was in the driver’s seat, woke up and when he started to drive off, he reportedly passed out again, sending the vehicle over the median.

At that point, investigators say the woman “stumbled out” of the vehicle and into the driver’s seat. Taking over behind the wheel, she is said to have bounced the vehicle off several curbs, before and officer pulled her over.

A sobriety test was administered on each of them and they both failed, according to Madison police. In addition, officers allegedly found evidence of heroin use.

The woman was arrested on a first offence operating while intoxicated count, while the man was booked on a second offense OWI, MPD stated. Neither of their names have been released at this time.

