One Week Later: MPD Chief Vic Wahl speaks about impact of protests on department

One week later, Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl speaks on recent protests and the impact on the police department. Acting Chief Wahl took questions from the city police and fire commission during a virtual meeting Monday.

He says throughout the week of protests, 18 officers were hurt with minor injuring mainly the first two nights. Wahl also says since protesting began, officers have been working 12 to 18 hours shifts. He says the unrest has been difficult for many officers who are also upset about George Floyd's death.

"It’s very difficult for the officers that feel a shared community on the issue and shared anger about what happened and to bear the brunt of that anger, I think is very hard on them and there’s been a lot of question about what our officers have done and how our officers are," said Chief Wahl.

Chief Wahl says some officers had to seek medical attention after being hit by bricks and rocks and a few officers are recovering from concussions.

Madison Fire Chief Steven Davis also shared reports from the fire department during the week of protests. He says his department added additional staffing to respond to incidents the first few days of protesting. Other than responding to the Madison Police squad car fire and a few dumpster fires, things were relatively quiet for the department during the week of demonstrations.

