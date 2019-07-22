One Year Out: Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games

July 23 marks the one year mark until the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo.

The Games will take place from July 24- August 9, 2020. More than 11,000 athletes from 206 countries are expected to compete. There will be a record-high 339 medal events across 41 sports.

New to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is the addition of karate,skateboarding, surfing, 3 x 3 basketball, and sport climbing events. Baseball and softball will be returning to the Games after a 12-year hiatus.

During the 2020 games, Tokyo will be 14 hours ahead of Madison. So if an event starts at 10 a.m. local time Monday, it will be 8 p.m. Sunday night.

This marks the fourth Olympics staged in Japan, following Tokyo 1964 (summer), Sapporo 1972 (winter) and Nagano 1988 (winter).

Two weeks after the closing of the 2020 games, the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 will take place. It will feature 22 sports, including the debut of badminton and taekwondo on the Paralympic program.

For more information on the Tokyo Olympic Games, you can

head to the NBC Olympics website