One arrested, at least one injured in shooting in downtown Madison

Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting on Langdon Street in downtown Madison last week.

When officers first responded to a report of shots fired early Friday morning, all they found was some damage to property, but no victims or suspects.

But in a release Monday, police announced that detectives had determined there had been a dispute inside a second-floor apartment near Langdon Street that night.

Following a confrontation at the apartment, two men escaped into an alley. It was there where the men fired guns involving at least two weapons, police say.

Detectives say one bullet hit an office window, and found shell casings on the ground. They also found bullet holes in the apartment where the confrontation began.

Originally detectives found no one injured, but later on Friday a man showed up at a hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He is believed to have been involved in the confrontation, but was treated and released from the hospital.

One suspect was later located near the scene. That man, Brandon M. Buckner Sr., 28 of Madison, was arrested for second degree reckless endangering safety.

Police anticipate more arrests in connection to the shooting in the future.

