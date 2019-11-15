One arrested in October shooting near Club Lamark

A 32-year-old Madison man was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting that happened outside an eastside club last month.

According to the Madison Police Dept., Donald D. Lewis was arrested on a single count of attempted first degree intentional homicide. The police incident report indicates Violent Crime Unit detectives were able to match DNA from the scene of the shooting, outside Club Lamark, to him.

Lewis was captured at a convenience store on Milwaukee Street, police said. At the time, he reportedly had a handgun in his pocket. Officers also found a second gun while searching his home on Dutch Mill Road. Police did not say if either gun has been linked to the shooting.

Lewis’ arrest stems from the October 26 shooting near Club Lamark, in the 1500 block of N. Stoughton Road, which sent one man to the hospital. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at the club around 12:45 a.m.

At the time, they did not find the victim, however approximately 15 minutes later, a 36-year-old man showed up at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. MPD has not released his name.

10 ARRESTED IN THURSDAY ROUND-UP

Lewis was one of ten people arrested Thursday by the VCU as they conducted a violence suppression initiative. Police say most of the others were taken in on felony warrants.

During those arrests, officers recovered an AR-15 rifle with a pistol grip and they seized cocaine, heroin, and marijuana.

MPD’s Criminal Intelligence Section, Community Police Teams, and the Gang Unit assisted the VCU in the operation, as did the Dane Co. Narcotics Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service, police noted.

