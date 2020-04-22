One dead, 2 injured following crash with Iowa County Highway Department vehicle

One Muscoda man is dead and two more injured following a crash with an Iowa County Highway Department maintenance vehicle.

According to the Iowa County Sheriff's Office, the Iowa County 911 Communications Center was advised of a crash on State Road 133 about one mile east of County Road N on Tuesday at 1:13 p.m.

Officials say a westbound vehicle struck the rear of an Iowa County Highway Department maintenance vehicle that was westbound sweeping gravel debris off the road during shoulder work. The vehicle then traveled into the north ditch.

The 71-year-old driver James V. Krueger was pronounced dead by the Iowa County Coroner. The passenger, 65-year-old Laura L. Krueger of Muscoda, was transported to Richland Hospital for treatment of injuries. The driver of the maintenance vehicle, 63-year-old Leslie A. Evans of Dodgeville, was transported to Upland Hills Health for his injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

