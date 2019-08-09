Woman dies after car v. semi crash in Rock Co.

One person is dead after a driver crossed into opposing traffic and smashed into the back of a semi-trailer in Rock County.

Rock County Sheriff’s Office says a Ford Fusion, driven by a 68-year-old woman from Illinois, crossed the centerline along Highway 81 in the town of Avon Friday.

The Fusion hit the rear axles of the trailer heading the opposite direction, driven by a 41-year-old Illinois man.

The Sheriff’s Office says the impact caused heavy damage to the Fusion, and the driver had to be extracted from the car.

The driver of the Fusion was brought to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the trailer was unhurt, and the trailer sustained moderate damage.

Highway 81 was closed for two and a half hours as crews cleared the scene of the crash.

