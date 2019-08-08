One dead after crash shuts down East Washington

Madison Police say one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on East Washington Thursday morning.

Officers say the initial call came in just after 1:00a.m. They believe two vehicles were involved, but are unsure how many people were inside each car.

Police said they could not confirm how many people were hurt.

East Washington is closed both ways from Baldwin St. to 2nd St. as police investigate. Officers expect it to be closed until at least 5:00a.m. Thursday morning.

Dane County Dispatch says three ambulances were called to the scene and crews are waiting for special investigators to arrive.

This is a developing news story and NBC15 will provide updates as we learn more.

