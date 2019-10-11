One dead after semi tankers collide in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A semi driver was killed in a crash involving two tankers and a car on State Highway 57.
The crash happened Friday morning just north of Man-Cal Road in the Town of Holland.
The Brown County Sheriff's Office says a northbound semi tanker had stopped and was attempting to back into a water distribution station. A four-door passenger car was stopped behind the semi.
As the tanker started to bank in, the driver said a southbound semi was "closer than he anticipated." The northbound driver tried to pull forward and was hit by the southbound semi. The passenger car was pushed into a ditch. One of the semi's tires came to rest on top of the car.
The driver of the southbound semi, a 60-year-old Pulaski area man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the northbound semi, a 50-year-old Whitelaw area man, was not hurt.
Two people in the car--a mom and dad from the Forest Junction area--suffered minor injuries. Their one-year-old child was not hurt.
All people involved in the crash were wearing seat belts.
The road is closed at County Highway Z/State Highway 57 and State Highway 57/Man-Cal Road.
The crash remains under investigation.
Crews were called to the scene at 6:15 a.m.