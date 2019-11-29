One dead, another injured in Dodge County house fire

A woman is dead and a man is injured after a house fire in Dodge County Thursday night.

According to the Beaver Dam Fire Department, a call came in for a house fire with people reportedly trapped in the basement on Watercress Road in Westford near Beaver Dam around 10:25 p.m. When crews got to the scene, flames could and heavy smoke could be seen on the first floor.

A 92-year-old man was able to get out of the home on his own, but crews had to go in and rescue an 85-year-old woman still in the home. She later died from her injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and The State Fire Marshal.