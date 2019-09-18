One dead in 3-car crash on Madison's west side

One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash on Madison’s west side Wednesday.

Madison police say it happened at Mineral Point and Commerce Drive just before 1 p.m.

Early information indicates a motorist on Mineral Point Road ran a red light and crashed into the other vehicles. That motorist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say at least two other people in the other vehicles were injured and taken to a hospital. First responders at the scene tell NBC15 crews that their condition is considered stable.

A Madison Police Department Traffic Investigator will be taking the lead in the investigation, police say.