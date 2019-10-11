One dead, six hurt after car and van collide in Clintonville area

One person was killed and six were injured in a crash between a car and a van in the Clintonville area, according to the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office.

The Oct. 10 crash happened on Highway 45 at Lakeshore Road in the Township of Larrabee.

The Sheriff's Office says a 72-year-old Clintonville man was traveling from Neitzke Road when his car drove into the path of a northbound van on Highway 45.

The 72-year-old Clintonville man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Six people in the van were taken to a Wausau hospital for treatment.

The van's driver is identified as a 69-year-old Birnamwood woman.

Police did not release additional information about the victims.

The crash is under investigation. Multiple departments responded to the scene.

Rescue crews were called to the crash at 7:54 p.m.