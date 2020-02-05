One direction of Highway 59 closed near Newville because of a crash

A crash has closed Highway 59 heading east Wednesday morning.

According to Rock County Dispatch, just after 6:45 a.m. a crash was called in near Newville on the Rock River. Dispatchers confirmed that there are injuries in the crash, but did not know how many cars were involved.

All eastbound lanes on Highway 59 at Bay Shore Road near the Lakeview Campground are closed while first responders work the crash. The Rock County Sheriff's Office and the Milton Fire Department are responding.

