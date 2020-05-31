One female passenger dead, driver in custody after motorcycle crash

The Roman police department is investigating a motorcycle crash that left a woman in the passenger seat dead. The male driver is in police custody with minor injuries.

Police say the crash happened around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday in the 100 block of County Highway Z. An investigation shows the 46-year-old driver crashed after a sharp curve in the roadway.

Despite multiple agencies making lifesaving attempts, the 45-year-old woman in the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was taken to a local hospital and released to police with minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation but the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Town of Rome Police Department.