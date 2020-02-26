One hospitalized after shooting on Madison's east side

One person was hurt during a shooting on Madison's east side early Wednesday morning.

According to Dane County dispatch, around 12:30 a.m. the shooting happened on the 5900 block of Jackson Quarry Lane. Madison police responded to the scene after reports of a gunshot and a disturbance. The person that was shot was taken to the hospital, no word yet on their condition.

The Madison Police Department is at the scene investigating, and have not said if the shooter is in custody.