One injured after acid spill in Beloit, Janesville HAZMAT called

One person was injured after an acid spill in Beloit on Tuesday morning.

The City of Beloit Fire Department was on the scene of an acid spill on the 2800 block of Kennedy Drive at 11:23 a.m., according to the City of Beloit Fire Department.

The spill has been contained and the business has been evacuated as a precautionary measure. There is no danger to the public at this time, according to the department.

The Janesville Fire Department’s HAZMAT team is assisting at the scene. The injured person did not need further medical attention.