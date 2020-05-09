One resident injured after apartment building catches fire in City of Beloit

One person was injured after their apartment building in the City of Beloit went up in flames early Saturday morning.

The City of Beloit Fire Department says that a multi-family apartment building on West Grand Avenue caught fire just beore 7 a.m.

The building was evacuated and firefighters eventually extinguished the flames. However, the fire did "gut" one unit in the building, the department says.

The one injured resident was brought to a local hospital by ambulance. The fire department did not release information on their condition.

During the evacuation, two City of Beloit Police Officers were also brought to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation. One has since been released, the department says, while the other is still being monitored.

Besides the one injured resident, no one else will have to be displaced from their homes due to the fire.

An estimate of damage done and a cause of the fire were not released.

"Thank you to all of the surrounding fire departments who provided mutual aid this morning. We had multiple agencies respond from the stateline area to assist us this morning," the fire department posted to Facebook Saturday.