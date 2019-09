One person is injured in a car vs. bicyclist crash near Marshall Wednesday evening.

According to Dane County dispatch, a 911 call came in at 4:30 p.m. for a car vs. bicyclist crash on Hubbell Street. The call did come in with an injury.

Marshall Police, Marshall Fire and the Dane County Sheriff's Office is responding to the scene.

Highway 19 near Marshall is closed from Hubbell Street to Industrial Drive while authorities investigate.