One injured in fiery 2-car crash on STH 19 in Town of Sun Prairie

State Highway 19 in the Town of Sun Prairie was closed for several hours after a fiery two-car crash Tuesday night.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at around 8:37 p.m. at Twin lane Road.

Authorities say a Jeep Patriot and a Nissan Altima crashed into each other at the intersection. One occupant became pinned under the Altima and had to be extracted and brought to the hospital, authorities say.

The occupants of the Jeep were able to get out before it caught fire and became engulfed in flames.

