One lane closed on I-39/90 in Janesville closed for concrete repairs

Southbound I-39/90 will be restricted to one lane from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the WIS 26/Milton Avenue interchange in Janesville.

Highway maintenance crews will complete pavement repairs on the southbound Interstate bridge over Milton Avenue.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), backups and delays are expected. and drivers are asked to plan ahead and use alternate routes.

Officials said the work operations and lane closure duration are subject to change.