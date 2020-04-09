One local company switching gears to make face shields

Partita is a company in Waunakee that makes violins with their 3-D printing technology. Since the COVID-19 pandemic they have switched gears to printing parts to make face shields.

The company refined their face shield model and now the 3-D printer can cut them out in minutes. Co-owner April Weir said that it takes about a minute to put one of the face shields together.

"It's pretty simple, the green part is the printed part. We just cut holes in the transparency and attach it. Then I cut a piece of elastic and I cut some holes in it to go on the headband then there's a part at the beginning to keep it curved," Weir said.

The original goal was to create 20 face shields a day, but requests flooded in and Partita makes hundreds a day.

"I just thought we'll make 20 a day and do what we can with it and in less than two weeks we've made over 1,000," Weir said.

Partitia has distributed their face shields to nurses and first responders in Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. A hospital in San Francisco even reached out and April said they plan to help everyone who needs it.

"My goal is to really just be able to provide this PPE as long as it's needed and to whoever needs it. So really my goal is not have to say no to anyone so I'll keep getting more volunteers, more supplies and we'll keep making shields until we don't have requests for it," Weir said.

If you want to help Partita keep up with their demand you can contact them to volunteer here or donate to their GoFundMe click here.