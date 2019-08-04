One man dead after single-car crash in Green Lake

One person is dead following a single-car crash in Green Lake county.

The call came in around 9:00am Sunday. Police responded to County Highway K west of Lakeview Road in the Town of Green Lake.

Officials say the driver, a 29 year-old-man from Markesan, was traveling west when he ran off of the road and struck a group of trees. Authorities say the car was difficult to see from the road, and believe the driver likely crashed overnight.

The Green Lake County Sheriff's Office is still investigating.

