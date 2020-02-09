One man dead, five injured in Monroe Co. crash

One man is dead and five others are injured after a head-on crash in the Township of Adrian.

Authorities say around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday evening, two cars heading in opposite directions collided on State Highway 16 near Hazel Ave.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the driver and lone occupant of one car was pronounced dead at the scene. Five people in the other vehicle were injured and taken to area hospitals with life threatening injuries. One of the injured was taken by med-flight.

State Highway 16 was closed in both directions for about 3 ½ hours.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Wisconsin State Patrol including the Technical Reconstruction Unit; Ft. McCoy, Sparta, and Tomah Ambulance Services; GundersenAir; Oakdale, Sparta, and Tomah Fire Departments; Oakdale First Responders; and the Monroe County Medical Examiner.

This incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.