Name released of man killed in three-vehicle crash in Green Lake Co.

A 22-year-old man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in the Town of Brooklyn in Green Lake County.

Green Lake County Chief Deputy Matthew Vande Kolk said the crash happened on State Highway 23, just east of St. Marie Road at 6:35 a.m. Friday.

He said an SUV driving westbound began to drift into the opposite lanes and hit the rear end of a tractor/trailer and hit a car head-on.

The car’s driver, identified Monday as Quintin N. Herdt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SUV's driver had minor injuries and the driver of the tractor/trailer was uninjured.

The highway was closed for more than five hours.

The crash is being investigated by the Green Lake Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.

