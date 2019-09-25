One month later: Police still searching for leads in Shay Watson case

One month has passed since 17-year-old Shay Watson was shot and killed before the start of his senior year of high school.

Fitchburg police are still offering $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and filing of criminal charges for suspects in this case.

Shay’s family is also offering around $3,500 raised in a GoFundMe that leads to the arrest and filing of criminal charges for suspects in this case.

"Someone in the community know someone or some level of information that is going to be vital to this investigation," Fitchburg police officer, Matt Laha said.

On Aug. 26, the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified 17-year-old Shay R. Watson as the teen who was shot and killed in Fitchburg.

"He was a 17-year-old high school student. He was active in sports. [Had] Several friends, there are a lot of family members that cared deeply about him," Laha said.

Preliminary results from an autopsy confirm that Watson died from homicidal firearm-related trauma.