One more person being investigated for coronavirus in Wis, bringing total to 15

Wisconsin health officials say one more person is being investigating for the coronavirus, bringing the total to 15 people being monitored in the state.

At a press conference on Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services officials said that:



15 people are being monitored for the coronavirus



Tests for 13 of those people have come back negitive



1 test is still pending



Still 1 confirmed case of coronavirus in Dane County



That total is one more case compared to the latest numbers released last Friday.

DHS officials say the one pending test is for that one new person being monitored.

STILL ONE CONFIRMED CASE IN WISCONSIN

The one confirmed case of the coronavirus in Wisconsin is still isolated at home in Dane County, and does not need to be hospitalized at this time.

According to requirements from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), confirmed patients need to be isolated for 14 days.

DHS officials said on Monday that 14 days for the confirmed patient in Dane County will expire this Wednesday. However, officials could not confirm that the patient could leave their house then.

CORONAVIRUS SCAMS

DHS officials added that some local health facilities have reported several scams involving the coronavirus.

The officials said some people have received emails mentioning the coronavirus and asking people to hand over personal information.

Officials called the public to be careful what links they click on and to be on the lookout for such scams.

