One of Wisconsin's last drive-in theaters to close in Richland Center

After more than sixty years in the business, Starlite 14, one of the few remaining drive-in theaters in Wisconsin, is closing in Richland Center.

For Bill Muth, the night is certainly one to remember, one of the last times he gets to operate their drive-in.

Over the span of 31 years, the Muth family has made plenty of memories here and at their other Richland Center theater, Center Cinema, both of which will close in September.

The Starlite is one of nine drive-ins in the state, a site locals old and young say they’ll miss.

If you want to make it to the drive-in one last time, the final showing at the drive in will be Sept. 1.

